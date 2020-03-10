Sacred Heart Primary School to host autism and communication seminar in Roscrea

On Wednesday, March 11, Sacred Heart Primary School in Roscrea will play host to the autism and communication seminar hosted by AsIAm, Ireland’s national autism advocacy charity, and sponsored by SuperValu.

The seminar is part of an ongoing series of seminars which offer support and much-needed information to the autism community.

The community support events, proudly sponsored by SuperValu, have been driven by the autism community and are delivered by autism experts with each event focusing on different topics

The autism and communication seminar will be given by speech and language expert, Lisa-Ann Roche and will focus on practical tips for supporting communication skills including using visual supports and developing communication techniques.

It will also cover ideas on developing social communication skills and being a clear, consistent communication partner.

Tickets are free and are available at the website, eventbrite.ie. Members of the public can also simply pop into Bernie’s SuperValu Roscrea who will also have a number of tickets available.

Commenting on this, Adam Harris, CEO of AsIAm said, “we are delighted to be bringing a programme of community support events around Ireland, thanks to the generous support of SuperValu.

“Our community support events will provide much needed information and guidance to autistic people and our families on issues as diverse as employment, sensory processing and making friends,” added Mr Harris.