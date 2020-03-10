Cashel Larkspur Park Pitch and Putt annual awards evening

Larkspur Park pitch and putt club hosted their second annual gala night in Brosnan's Bar function room on Friday night last.

A fantastic evening of celebration of the club’s successes for 2019, and a presentation of the player of the year award.

Shane Hoare, captain, presented awards on the night to the players, members and guests, and recounted the successes of 2019. Ken Hayes and Michael Butler were joint winners on the night and were both awarded players of the year for 2019. Both players have only been playing the game for a couple of years and each qualified for the Tipperary junior inter county team.

As part of this team, they both won gold at the Munster and National Junior Inter County Championships.

Looking forward, Larkspur Park pitch and putt host the pinnacle events of the 2020 calendar year; the Gents and Ladies National Matchplay on the June Bank holiday weekend, and the National Schools Competition in the Autumn. All are welcome to attend.