Gardai issue warning to Tipperary householders about bogus tradesmen 

Gardai have issued a warning to householders in the Tipperary Town area to be wary of bogus tradesmen approaching them to do outdoor power washing and cleaning jobs.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said they received several reports over the past week about people calling to houses in the Tipperary area offering to powerwash driveways and similar jobs and then charging exorbitant fees for their services. “We appeal to householders to be wary. They should never engage the services of people they don't know.”

Tipperary Garda Station can be contacted at (062) 51212.