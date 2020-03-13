Tipperary gardaí appeal for public's help following generator thefts

The Gardaí in Tipperary are seeking public assistance over the theft of eight generators from Tountinne, Portroe, on February 24.

Batteries were stolen when another rural premises was targeted at Kilduff Mountain, Borrisfarney, Toomevara, during the same week.

Gardaí are also investigating the theft of a number of metal items from premises at Stereame, Nenagh, between February 29 and March 3.

A car was broken into and a handbag and mobile phone were stolen at Rockvale, Newport, on February 27.

In a similar incident, cash was stolen from a car parked at New Line, Roscrea, overnight between Thursday and Friday last.

Gardaí are again reminding people not to leave valuable items in unattended vehicles as they may be targeted by opportunistic thieves.

There have been several incidents where males were arrested for being “drunk and a danger to themselves” in Nenagh over the last two weeks.

One of these occurred at Friar St at 5pm on February 25. Another occurred at Banba Square on February 27, a third at Lidl supermarket car park at 1.45am on March 2 and a fourth was reported at Ashe Road at 9pm on March 7.

An incident of criminal damage was reported at Brickanagh, Cloughjordan last Friday. The windows of a house were broken at around 11pm. Gardaí have arrested and charged a male in relation to the incident.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Lorrha, Newport and Roscrea over the last fortnight.

There was a suspected drug driving arrest at Church Road, Nenagh, last Wednesday.