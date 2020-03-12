Two arrested in connection with hijacking and robbery in West Tipperary

Gardaí have arrested and charged two people in relation to a hijacking and robbery incident in West Tipperary on March 6, 2020.

Shortly after 3.10pm on Friday, March 6, Gardaí received a report of an incident in Clonoulty. A man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, approached a red volkswagen passat and threatened the driver and demanded her to get out of the car.

The driver exited the car and the man drove off.

At approximately 3.30pm, Gardaí received a report of a robbery at post office in Rossmore. A man entered the post office, threatened staff with what is believed to be a knife and left the scene with a small sum of money.

Gardaí believe that the car used during the incident was the red volkswagen passat that had been stolen earlier.

No one were injured during either incident.

An investigation was carried out by Gardaí in Thurles and two search warrants were executed at houses in counties Kildare and Tipperary on March 11. A man in his 20's and a woman in her 30's were arrested and brought to Thurles Garda Station.

Both have since been charged in connection with these incidents and are due to appear before Cashel District Court on Thursday, March 12 at 10.30am.