Farm organisations are fully behind Covid-19 measures

Two farm organisations have said that they fully support this Thursday's measures taken by the Government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

IFA president Tim Cullinan has said a collective effort will be needed to deal with the challenge of Covid-19.

"We support the measures and the agricultural community will play its part, as it always has, with others to keep the supply chain operating," he said.

In line with the Government announcement, IFA will suspend all meetings at branch, county and national level until March 29.

He said that IFA will develop arrangements to keep its offices open while factoring in the advice given by the HSE on social distancing and the challenges posed by the closure of schools, colleges and childcare facilities.

"We will continue to be guided by the advice from the public health authorities," he said.

Meanwhile, ICSA president Edmond Phelan said they fully supported the Government’s decisions and will fully implement decisions regarding public meetings.

“ICSA sees the health of all citizens as being the primary concern and we are obviously worried about the potential for coronavirus infections among our members. The farming population has an older demographic and we are acutely aware that the virus poses a bigger threat to older people and people with underlying health conditions," he said.

Mr Phelan added that the coronavirus impacts will be very severe on all sectors and farming was no different. Many farmers were extremely concerned about what the impact will be on trade.

“Many farmers are facing into acute cash flow difficulties and wonder about the impacts on being able to sell stock and the potential impact on processing of beef and lamb at the normal levels. Farmers in the cattle and sheep sectors in particular are very vulnerable to any further economic disruption. We are also very concerned about the impact on mental health that could arise from any cash flow difficulties," he said.

Mr Phelan urged consumers to continue supporting Irish produce such as beef and lamb.

“Farmers will continue to work as hard as they can to produce the highest standard traceable products and there will be adequate quantities. In this national emergency we all need to support each other," said the ICSA president.

ICSA is calling for an immediate and full consultative process between the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the main farm organisations.

For advice on coronavirus log on to www.hse.ie