Tipperary Libraries close from this evening until April

Libraries throughout Tipperary have been informed that due to the Covid 19 Virus all libraries will close from 6pm this evening until April 2020.

Cashel Library had stated that this means that the remainder of their MnáMonth events will have to be rescheduled to a later date.

The Libraries advice that if you have outstanding books, please do not worry about them, they can be returned at a later date.

"The closures are in the interests of public safety and beyond our control. We apologise to all of our patrons for the inconvenience caused".