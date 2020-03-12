Man and woman charged in connection with Co. Tipperary car hijacking are remanded on bail 

A 25 year-old man and 38 year-old woman were remanded on bail after appearing before Cashel District Court today (Thursday) charged in connection with the hijacking of a car from a woman in Clonoulty last week.

Ryan Wright of 57 Kilpatrick, Kildangan, Co. Kildare appeared before Judge Terence Finn charged with unlawfully taking possession of a car without the owner's consent at Clonoulty East, Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary on Friday, March 3.

Avril McMahon also of 57 Kilpatrick, Kildangan, Co. Kildare was before the court charged with allowing herself to be carried in a vehicle without the owner's consent and knowing that it had been taken possession of without the owner's consent at the same location on the same date.

Garda Sgt. Andrew Lyons of Thurles Garda Station gave evidence of arresting Mr Wright and Ms McMahon at Thurles Garda Station yesterday (Wednesday) night, charging and cautioning them. They made no reply to the charges.

He told the court the gardai had no objection to bail being approved for the two accused if certain conditions were attached.

The sergeant indicated that further charges are likely to be proffered in this case. He confirmed that Mr Wright formerly lived in Co. Tipperary.

Judge Finn remanded Mr Wright and Ms McMahon on bail with a number of conditions attached to appear before Cashel District Court again on April 23.

The conditions include that they sign on five times a week at Kildare Garda Station between 9am and 6pm and stay away from Co. Tipperary except for court appearances and legal consultations and in the case of Mr Wright also for collection of a social welfare payment.