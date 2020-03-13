Death of well known former priest Pierce Duggan announced

Together with his wife Joan, he ran a very successful Bed and Breakfast business in Two-Mile-Borris

The death has been announced of well known Tipperary man and former priest, Pierce Duggan, The Castle, Two Mile Borris, Thurles.

A very well known figure in the hospitality industry having run a very successful bed and breakfast business at The Castle Country House Bed & Breakfast in Two-Mile-Borris, Pierce was a champion of rural Ireland and constantly sought to promote the tourism potential of The Premier County.

Pre-deceased by his sister Rita; Pierce, who was a former Roman Catholic priest, passed away suddenly at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was also deeply involved in the GAA for many years and in particular with the redevelopment of Semple Stadium in time for the Centenary Year All-Ireland Final hosted at the venue back in 1984.

A larger than life personality, his passing is most deeply regretted by his devoted wife Joan; sons Philip and John; sisters Margaret and Carmel; brothers Thomas and Fr.John; nephews; nieces; brother in law Liam; sister-in-law Mary; Philip’s fiancée April; cousins; extended relatives; neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

No funeral arrangements are available at this time.