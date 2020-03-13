Three Tipperary cancer support centres close in coronavirus pandemic

North Tipperary Hospice has taken a decision to close our three Cancer support Centres, Suaimhneas Nenagh, Suir Haven Thurles, Roscrea Hospice Drop in service. This decision was taken in the best interest of all the service users, volunteers, staff and the public due to the serious nature of the coronavirus and on National Guidelines.

We would like to assure you of our continued support during this difficult time and we will have a continuous phone service all through this difficult time as follows.

Suaimhneas Nenagh. Phone service 067 37403 Anne Gleeson will be available to take your calls.

Suir Haven Thurles. Phone Mobile 087 6509494 Land line 0504 21197. Anna Ryan will be available to take your calls.

Roscrea Hospice Drop in. Phone 087 – 1236696 Catherine Harty will be available to take your calls.

We understand that this is a very worrying time with the coronavirus but assure you of our continued support through the phone services above. Thank you.