Tipperary family evacuated from house after 'very high' carbon monoxide levels discovered

A working carbon monoxide alarm proved vital for a County Tipperary family this week.

Tipperary Fire and Rescue’s Thurles Brigade were alerted to the family's house and on arrival discovered “very high” carbon monoxide levels.

The family, including three small children, were evacuated while the Thurles Brigade carried out an investigation.

“Crews discovered a plastic bag had got stuck in the cowl, blocking the chimney. Without any outlet for the fumes to be safely exhausted from the chimney, it backfilled into the house. The family were only alerted to this by a working carbon monoxide alarm,” Tipperary Fire and Rescue wrote on Facebook.

“Our Nenagh crews had an almost identical incident a short time back. Please do not put plastic bags into your fire. Dispose of them in the correct manner.”