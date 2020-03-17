Tipperary volunteers to help people with day-to-day needs

A group has been set up in North Tipperary to assist people with the delivery of shopping, fuel and other necessities in the coming months, should it be needed.

Nenagh man Damian O’Donoghue, who put out a call on social media for help with this community effort said that he was inundated with offers.

“I am blown away by the reaction to my social media post seeking assistance with these efforts, community spirit is alive and well,” he said.

Mr O'Donoghue, a Sinn Féin candidate in last year's local elections, said that he had been contacted by dozens of people who were willing to give up their time and help to transport necessities for people around Nenagh and beyond.

"As we are still unsure as to the fall out of the virus locally we are currently putting plans in place should extra help be needed by people’," he said.

Mr O'Donoghue stressed that the volunteers had no medical training and would just be available to assist with the transportation of shopping, fuel and other necessities.

The new group is currently planning the safest and best way this help can be utilised.

"We are tying in with other local organisations and businesses at the moment to see how best we can use our volunteers. People that may have to self-isolate, are immuno-compromised, are elderly or living alone will need assistance over the coming weeks and this group will be available to help them get the supplies they need. It is a frightening time for a lot of people and I think that we will fight this together in the community, as a community.," he said.

Mr O'Donoghue asked anyone in need of assistance to contact him on 087-9590206 or message the group's Facebook page Coronavirus Community Assistance-Tipp North.