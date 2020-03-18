Tipperary facing economic challenge of 'unprecedented proportions' over coronavirus

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has called for financial protections for those who will experience mortgage, rent or commercial rates distress because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed sixty-nine new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland on Tuesday, bringing the Republic's total to 292.

Deputy McGrath said that a moratorium on such payments needs to be considered as part of the national response to the ongoing emergency.

The Independent Tipperary TD said mortgage holders, renters and SMEs are facing an economic challenge of "unprecedented proportions". He told TipperaryLive.ie: "They must have all assistance possible provided to them, to tide them over and to avoid a flood of evictions, repossessions and business closures.

"I also think the various phone network providers should consider offering an hour or two of uncharged time to those who, while self-isolating, will still need to maintain contact with family and friends. This applies especially to the older members of our communities.

"All of these measures need to be considered given the length of time this crisis is expected to go on for."