Tipperary publican and restaurateur is fined €500 under work law
A Tipperary publican and restaurant owner was fined by Nenagh Court for employing a non-national who did not have a correct work permit.
In a case taken by the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Matthew Reidy, trading as Reidy’s of Newtown, Nenagh, pleaded to the offence on June 27, 2019.
The court heard that a Workplace Relations Commission official made an unannounced visit to the premises and discovered one employee was working without a permit.
The court heard the situation had since been rectified and Mr Reidy co-operated fully.
Pat Liston, solicitor for Mr Reidy, said that once the offence had been discovered, the employee had been let go.
Judge Marie Keane fined Mr Reidy €500 under the Employment Permit Act.
