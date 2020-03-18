Vincent de Paul leader blasts "outrageous opportunism " of moneylender during coronavirus crisis after Clonmel leaflet drop designed to exploit vulnerable famiiies

Moneylenders have been accused of "outrageous opportunism" for exploiting vulnerable people during the coronavirus by the Clonmel based national president of St.Vincent de Paul.

The moneylenders behind an extensive leaflet drop in the town of Clonmel conducted over the last few days have been slammed by Kieran Stafford, National President of St.Viincent de Paul.

"This is absolutely disgusting behaviour.I was outraged when one of the leaflets was dropped in my door.You just have to question the timing of this leaflet drop. This is nothing but ruthless exploitation of people who have lost their jobs and are facing a desperate situation.These moneylenders are setting up a trap for people by charging exorbitant rates to people who will have little chance of paying back the sums involved.It is disgraceful and they should be called out for their behaviour" said Kieran Stafford.

"It is wonderful to see so many good people in Clonmel and all over the country doing phenomenal work in helping out people in the community in these difficult times and the behaviour of the moneylenders goes completely against the spirit of goodwill that is out there in abundance in the community" said Kieran Stafford.

"Everybody in the community is putting the shoulder to the wheel,.There has been such a surge of people pulling together but unfortunately the moneylenders have taken a decision to set a trap for people who just will not be able to repay loans at the exorbitant interest rates moneylenders were charging.St.Vincent de Paul will be there to support people throughout this crisis. If people need to take out a loan they should go to the local credit union." he said.

Kieran Stafford praised utility companies for taking measures to help people who are without an income because their jobs are gone."The gas and electricity companies have already implemented measures to help people.Disconnections have been suspended and pay as you go will have emergency credit of 100 compared to the E10 rate that applied before the Covid-19 crisis"The leaflet dropped through Kieran Staffords door gave an example of the rates offered by the moneylender.People who took up the offer of a loan of E420 would end up paying back E546.This would involve twenty six payments of E21 per week. It would have a rate of interest of 60% p.a fixed. Representative 187.2% APR.

