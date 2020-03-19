Tipperary farm services group continues as normal under HSE guidelines

FRS Network is closely monitoring the developing situation regarding Covid-19.

The network is following professional advice and are keen to inform and protect customers and staff throughout this challenging time.

Please be assured that FRS are fully committed to the health, safety and wellness of staff and customers and to keeping their business a safe place for everyone while conducting normal business operations as much as is possible and feasible.

FRS Farm Relief is continuing to provide services to farmer customers, taking into account all available advice and guidelines from HSE and elsewhere.

Personal hygiene and social distancing are key elements of the strategy to prevent further spread and are advising all FRS operators to be extra vigilant on both.

FRS ask all farmer customers to contact the FRS office if an FRS operator is attending their farm and they, or any other family, had any contact with the virus.

Contact FRS Farm Relief: https://frsfarmreliefservices.ie/contact-us/

FRS Fencing is continuing to provide services to fencing customers, taking into account all available advice and guidelines from HSE and elsewhere. FRS fencing stores are open.

Contact FRS Fencing Services: https://frsfencing.ie/contact-us/

FRS Training is following the advice of the public health and education authorities as well as awarding bodies in relation to Covid-19 and are following their advice and guidelines.

While following HSE guidelines of social distancing and other guidelines, FRS Training is currently continuing SOLAS and in-house programmes. All QQI programmes have been put on hold until further notice.

FRS Training staff remain operational and can be contacted through normal communication channels of website, e-mail and phone.

FRS Training will continue to monitor the situation and co-operate fully with the awarding bodies and the National Strategy to contain this virus. Contact FRS Training: https://www.frstraining.com/contact/

FRS Recruitment services are operating as normal and under HSE guidelines and can be contacted through their normal communication channels of website, e-mail and phone.

Contact FRS Recruitment: https://www.frsrecruitment.com/office-locations/

Herdwatch services are operating as normal and under HSE guidelines and can be contacted through their normal communication channels of website, e-mail and phone.

Contact Herdwatch: https://herdwatch.ie/contact-us/

Should you have any additional queries for FRS Network, you can contact 1890-790890 or e-mail info@frsnetwork.ie.

FRS Network will continue to monitor the situation and co-operate fully with the national strategy to contain Covid-19.

The HSE is the authoritative source of information and advice on the situation regarding Covid-19 in Ireland. The latest updates can be found at https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html