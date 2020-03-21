Glanbia puts measures in place to keep supplies going

Glanbia Ireland has put in place measures to continue to provide vital services for the farming community during the national effort to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

Farmers, drivers, customers and other stakeholders have been requested to assist Glanbia Ireland by closely following the advice of the Health Services Executive (www.hse.ie).

Chief Executive Jim Bergin thanked Glanbia Ireland’s milk suppliers, drivers and employees for continuing to take precautionary measures to keep dairy products flowing to Irish consumers at this challenging time.

“Every citizen and organisation has a role to play in the national effort to curtail the spread of Covid-19. The Government has highlighted that keeping the food sector operational is a critical priority. We have put a series of strict measures in place to continue to collect and process the milk from our dairy suppliers,” he said.

Suppliers have been urged to seek medical advice and also inform their local Glanbia Ireland advisor by phone or by contacting the Customer Service Centre (CSC) at 1890 321 321 immediately in the unfortunate instance that a member of the farm household or farm staff is in self-isolation or has a confirmed case of coronavirus.

This will allow Glanbia Ireland implement a set of appropriate measures to continue to collect milk from, or deliver supplies to, the farm.

All drivers going to farms or Glanbia Ireland sites are following strict protocols, including a series of additional preventative sanitation measures, and any close contact on farm must be minimised or preferably completed avoided.

Farmers are requested to implement a series of hygiene measures at all times including wearing disposable gloves when touching shared equipment, reviewing bio-security plans and implementing a business-essential visitor policy on farm.

In addition, farmers are requested to put in place simple yet effective hygiene facilities, with the supply of soap, washing facilities, paper towel and a bin for the driver to access.

A number of weeks ago as this situation began to emerge globally, Glanbia Ireland put in place a Business Continuity Process, including strict hygiene and preventative measures at processing sites and across the branch network.

In order to with minimise visits to branches, customers have been urged to consider ordering through their local business managers over the phone or via the customer services centre (CSC) service on 1890-321321 or via www.glanbiaconnect.com

Glanbia business managers, farm development and milk quality teams that visit farms to provide services will be limiting visits to essential farm calls, while ensuring there is a consistent supply of feed for animals. Glanbia teams are there to support farmers through the challenges brought on by coronavirus.

Glanbia Ireland has temporarily halted the acceptance of milk samples delivered by farmers in person to our various processing sites for transportation onwards to the laboratory service in Dungarvan.

In addition, farmers are requested not to drop samples directly to the laboratory. This measure is in line with our restrictions on all visitors to our production sites. However, alternative testing options can be discussed with Glanbia Ireland milk quality managers.

In addition to implementing all precautionary measures to help join the national efforts to curtail Covid-19, Jim Bergin urged all suppliers to also keep in contact with elderly and more vulnerable members of the farming community.

“We do not underestimate the concerns that some members of our farming community feel in these uncertain times and we will continue to keep in touch with you as this evolves,” he said.