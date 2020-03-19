Gardaí issue warning after Tipperary youths involved in anti-social behaviour amid coronavirus crisis

Gardaí in County Tipperary are urging the public to follow HSE and Government guidelines amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

The appeal follows gardaí in Cahir receiving reports of a large number of youths congregating at the train station in the County Tipperary town on Wednesday night, who were engaging in anti-social behaviour.

"We don’t need to mention the dangers associated with railway lines. Please be aware of where your children are and given the times we are in it is important to follow HSE and Government guidelines. We all have a responsibility to look out for one another," a garda spokesperson said.

