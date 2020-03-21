Carrick-on-Suir’s Darkness Into Light walk is postponed due to Coronavirus crisis

arkness Into Light walk postponed

Carrick-on-Suir's Darkness Into Light walk/run in aid of Pieta House Centre for suicide and self-harm prevention has been postponed until the autumn due to the Coronavirus crisis.

All Darkness Into Light events around the country have been postponed

Pieta House said it had taken the very difficult decision to postpone Darkness Into Light 2020 because the Covis-19 posed an unprecedented challenge to our communities. The charity encouraged the public to donate to Pieta House to it can keep its services running during this very challenging time.