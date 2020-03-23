Irish Water and Tipperary County Council working to address water supply disruption in Coalbrook area

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to address issues which are causing intermittent disruption to supply for some customers supplied from the Coalbrook water supply scheme in the areas of Kilbraugh and Earlshill.

Tipperary County Council crews are on site working to resolve the issues. Some works already implemented today are improving the supply to some areas, however further works are required to restore the supply to all customers.

During this time some customers may experience temporary loss of supply or drops in pressure, particularly on higher ground.

We would like to thank the local community for their patience as we work to restore normal service.

In the meantime, water tankers are in place at Earlshill and Kilbraugh.

Members of the public are advised to bring their own containers. It is important to note that, while this water is safe to drink, it is recommended that people should boil the water before use as the containers used to collect it may not be fully sterile. We also request that customers follow the HSE guidance in relation to social distancing when obtaining water from the tankers.

We apologise any inconvenience this may cause and would like to assure customers we are working to resolve this issue.

Updates on these works are available on water.ie and the Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.