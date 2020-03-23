Tipperary branches of Bank of Ireland to remain open

Bank of Ireland branches throughout Tipperary will remain open despite the bank announcing it was shutting 101 offices due to the coronavirus crisis.

The bank has branches at Nenagh, Thurles, Roscrea, Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir, Cashel and Tipperary Town.

In a statement this Monday, the bank said that the move was to ensure its resources were focused on services most in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The changes also reflected a reduction in footfall at branches as more people remain at home.

Some 161 branches nationwide will be open as normal. The majority (148) will provide a full service to customers – including counter services for cash, coin and cheques services.

The remainder (13) are Advice and Self Service locations, which do not provide a counter service.

While 101 locations will temporarily close during the pandemic, all Bank of Ireland branches will continue to provide ATM services.