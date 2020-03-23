Rosegreen Community Development Plan 2016-2020 is nearing completion

It is wonderful to report the major elements of the Rosegreen Community Development Association 2016/2020 development plan are nearing completion with great thanks and compliments to the many volunteers who worked on the project and continuously spearheaded and pushed all elements of the plan.



The all-weather pitch will be available to all sports organisations very shortly.

It is a tremendous facility and once the lights are complete and properly focused, the pitch will be ready for action.



The all weather pitch may be booked through the ‘book a pitch’ app. The new car park is also nearing completion and it will be a superb asset to the village. The grass pitches will be available for the summer and the walkway is very popular day and night, lights out at 10pm. Sincere thanks to all the contractors involved who have proved themselves true professionals.



The facilities warrant great care, respect and attention. Persons will be engaged to care for the community hall and team dressing rooms, the grass pitches and the all weather pitch.



Should you wish to be part of a progressive team, interested in part time employment, be available for weekend work, late evening work, daytime hours, please contact a member of the Development Association for further details.



The children's playground will be the final phase of the development and will be dependent again on funding. It is the aim of the Development Association to provide a suitable playground in due course for the youngest members of our community.