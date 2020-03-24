Tipperary gardaí lend a helping hand during Covid-19 crisis

The gardaí in Tipperary are helping out with those who can't make it to the shops for their normal everyday items.

Yesterday, they answered the call from one man who was unable to leave his home and were delighted to do so.

They posted the response to the Garda Facebook page, saying: "Mr O'Donovan from Co Tipperary called us yesterday. Garda Lisa Prendergast & Garda Damien Buckley went to his aid and delivered provisions to him."

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said: "We have restructured the deployment of our resources so we have the personnel available to respond to whatever the community needs."