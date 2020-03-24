Tipperary County Council will engage with rate payers during crisis

Roscrea based Councillor Shane Lee has learned that Tipperary Co Council will hold off on issuing rates demands for small businesses until a later date due to Covid 19.

Cllr Lee had contacted the Council on behalf of rate payers in his constituency.

The response received is as follows: “we have received a number of queries from elected members in relation to rates payments due to Tipperary Co Council in the context of the current outbreak of coronavirus/Covid-19.

“We are in unprecedented times, which are evolving at a rapid pace and we recognise that many of our rate payers have been impacted by either temporary closure or have had a dramatic reduction in trade.

“While mindful of the challenging position faced by many of our ratepayers, members will appreciate that rates are an essential source of income to the Council that we need this income to be in a position to continue to provide essential local services.

“The Council also has to be in a position to ensure that we can meet our financial obligations to pay both our suppliers for ongoing goods and services and staff.

“Many of these suppliers would also be our ratepayers and rely on efficient payment by the Council. Elected members will also appreciate that some of our larger ratepayers are operating in business sectors that are not adversely affected by the current situation and accordingly we plan to issue rate demands later this week to businesses in this category which represent about 100 of our largest ratepayers and which we consider are not impacted or least impacted by coronavirus/covid-19.

“This equates to over 60% of the rates demand income for 2020.

“For other smaller ratepayers we will hold off issuing demands until a later date.

“We have and will continue to engage and work with individual rate payers where they have difficulties with payments and we see this as more important in the context of the coronavirus and the future,” added the spokesperson.