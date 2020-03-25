Tipperary gardaí find people in pub despite Covid-19 closure order

The gardaí in Nenagh are warning local pub owners that inspections will be carried out following the recent Government request over licensed premises during the Covid-19 crisis.​

Most publicans are adhering to the request and have closed for business in the interest of safety.

However, gardaí reportedly found people drinking in a pub in the town of Nenagh during an inspection last Monday.

A garda spokesperson said inspections of public houses will continue in Nenagh and district, and follow-up action will be taken where necessary.​

Elsewhere, gardaí are advising people who drive to walking locations to not leave valuable items in unattended vehicles. This follows break-ins to four vehicles at Doonane, Newport, last Friday evening. Items were stolen from one of the vehicles.​

Gardaí are also investigating the theft of batteries from a yard in Ballinderry last Tuesday week, St Patrick's Day.

Also on St Patrick's Day, a male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a traffic accident on Grove St, Roscrea, at around 8pm.