Killenaule GP issues plea for people to take more care in implementing social distancing guidelines in their everyday life

GP Lucia Gannon believes people could be doing more to implement social distancing.

Lucia Gannon, who is the GP representative for South Tipperary, said she was concerned to see the stated guidelines on social distancing not being implemented.

“Every individual has the power to contain the disease.Wash your hand regularly, dont touch your face and keep 2m apart from people and even further when out for a walk” said the Killenaule based GP.

Lucia Gannonsaid while she was shopping she could see that people were not the required distance apart.

“We all have a responsibility to do our bit.the people working in the shops and at the till are all on the front line now. They needed to be protected if they are to keep going serving the people” she said.

She called on people to try and do more shopping without using cash, to try availing of a delivery system and if they have to go shopping they have to keep their distance” she said.

“People should go about t heir business as if they have the disease and assume the person they are talking to have it.We have to be that careful” she said.

She said all GP;s had put their own measures in place which was now reflected in how each surgery was being operated.

Dr.Gannon said that the GP's planned to conduct a virtual meeting to put in place a co-ordinated strategy for South Tipperary.

“The situation changes every day.We are in touch with one another all of the time and also with GP's in other parts of the country.

She said the telephone triage being carried out by GP's was being done to to protect the patient and also to protect staff who were crucial to the bid to combat the

disease spreading in the community.

“ We are avoiding face to face contact if we can at all” said Dr.Gannon

