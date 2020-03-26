Cashel Men’s Shed launch ‘Walking Football’ with the FAI and Tipperary Sports Partnership

Tipperary Sports Partnership in association with the Football Association of Ireland are working together to deliver a walking football programme with members of Cashel Men’s Shed

Walking Football is a non-contact form of exercise, which can be played indoors and outdoors.

It is a perfect activity to play a sport you love in a fun and social environment stated Stephen Quinn, FAI development officer who delivers the programme.

On a weekly basis, Steven imparts his expertise and knowledge of the sport.

The aim of this programme was to increase participation levels in sport by older adult men and this programme has been very successful in achieving its goal.

The programme has been supported through funding from Sport Ireland.

Diana Buckley, family support worker from Spafield FRC commented “the men really enjoyed participating in the programme offered by Tipperary Sports Partnership and have shown a great interest in the walking football programme, we have seen an increase in their skills and fitness levels.

“We would like to thank Stephen from the FAI and all involved for supporting our Men’s Shed members.”

If any active retirement groups or Men’s Sheds would like to partake in the programme, please contact Tipperary Sports Partnership at 0761 06 6201 or info@tipperarysports.ie.

If anyone would like more information in relation to Cashel Men’s Shed please call Diana at Spafield FRC 062-63622.