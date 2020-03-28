Tipperary public reminded consultation for Shannon tourism report has changed

As a result of Covid-19, Waterways Ireland is changing its advice to those wishing to participate in the public consultation on the Draft Tourism Masterplan for the Shannon and Environmental Report.

In preference, members of the public should review all the documents online and make their submission through the online survey www.waterwaysireland.org/about-us/public-consultations

The documents online include the executive summary, the draft masterplan, the environmental report, AA screen Report and Natura Impact report.

The baseline report can also be viewed online. The consultation will close on the April 22 at 4pm.

Should you wish to go to a location to review the documents before the closing date, please be aware that arrangements may change locally in response to Covid -19.

Waterways Ireland is asking the public to co-operate with public warnings in relation to Covid-19. Please check with the venue before travelling, to verify any change in public access arrangements and opening hours and remain vigilant in relation to social distancing.

The public consultation is the next stage in an 18-month process to create a definitive document to support the development of tourism along the Shannon corridor.

Led by Waterways Ireland, with Fáilte Ireland, the steering group and working group the process has engaged representatives from counties along the Shannon, including Tipperary

Once the public consultation is complete, the submission will be reviewed and a final draft of the document will be issued.