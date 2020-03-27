ICMSA guide to farm services during Covid-19 crisis

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, ICMSA has put together a brief summary of the procedures that various farm related organisations are adopting.

An Post: Business as usual. Post will be kept free of charge in the local delivery unit if a business/home is not accessible. Post requiring signature: postman will sign on the scanner on your behalf, the scanner will not be handed to you.

Ervia (Gas Networks Ireland and Irish Water): Business as usual. Urging customers to conserve water where possible, as there will be an increased demand on water for human health reasons.

Bord Bia inspections including SDAS and SBLAS: All audits suspended for two months and certification extended by 60 days. Bord Bia will conduct audits for new applicants or re-applicants to the SBLAS and the SDAS where requested to by farmers.

TB testing: TB testing continuing, If specific circumstances, contact your Regional Veterinary Office and tests can be deferred if farmer is vulnerable

Irish farm plastics bring centres: All closed

Meat processors: Meat plants operating as normal but Covid-19 protocols in place. Advice is to ring in advance and follow their instructions

Marts: Some are closed, others are following strict protocols – check with mart in advance.

BVD Programme : Testing as normal – may be delays in test results,

Farm organisations asked to assist farmers with the delivery of BVD samples and “white card” registrations

Milk collections: Continuing as normal but follow Co-op & HSE guidelines

Illness benefit: If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or are medically certified to self-isolate as a result of COVID-19, you can apply for Illness Benefit for COVID-19 absences paid at a rate of €305 per week.

Revenue Commissioners: Businesses experiencing temporary cash flow difficulties should continue to send in tax returns on time.

Application of interest: the application of interest on late payments is suspended for January/February VAT and both February and March PAYE (Employee) liabilities.

Glanbia stores: Now operating a call and collect service