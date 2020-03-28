Call for temporary suspension of on-farm inspections during crisis

There have been calls to suspend farm inspections temporarily and for the Minister for Agriculture to raise the issue with the EU.

ICSA president Edmond Phelan called for the suspension in view of the urgency of minimising the risk of spreading Covid-19.

“As the testing programme for Covid-19 is very limited at the moment, a farmer cannot be confident that an inspector is not infected and an inspector cannot be confident that a farmer is not infected,” he said.

Mr Phelan said that it must be obvious that inspectors moving from farm to farm and interacting closely with farmers breached the whole principle of social distancing. Moreover, the older age demographic meant that farmers were a particularly vulnerable cohort of people in terms of Covid-19 impact.

“The majority of inspections regarding land eligibility can be done remotely anyway and the Department can use the AIM system to monitor most of the risk areas. Regarding tag loss, farmers can demonstrate that they have ordered replacement tags,” he said.

ICSA is also calling for the suspension of on-farm Bord Bia inspections.

“The quality assurance inspections are particularly unsustainable as they last for a few hours and involve a lot of interaction with the farmer, which is often carried out in the kitchen,” said Mr Phelan.

He said that there was a lot of scope for a desk-based audit to be done which could cover areas such as animal remedies, health and safety statement etc.

“ICSA believes that in light of the Covid-19 threat, six-month extensions should be granted to farmers who pass a desk-based exercise. It is clear that the very intrusive nature of a QA inspection cannot be consistent with the objectives of minimising social contact and it is urgent that this is faced up to by Bord Bia sooner rather than later,” said the ICSA leader.

He pointed out that farmers were still working 24 hours a day, caring for their stock and producing food that will ultimately keep the country fed.

“They are operating on the front line and must be supported in any way possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Tipperary TD and Spokesperson on Food & Horticulture Jackie Cahill has called on the Minister to raise the issue of farm inspections with the EU in light of the pandemic.

“The latest advice on the Department of Agriculture’s website confirms that it is ‘committed to ensuring animal related matters such as payment processing, TB testing, animal welfare inspections, animal identification and passport issuing, BVD testing, controls at livestock marts and animal export certification can continue to enable the business of farming to operate’, subject to HSE advice,” he said.

While he appreciated that farm inspections were a very important part of the livestock and food industry, farmers were understandably concerned about opening up their farms.

“Farmers are playing their part and observing social distancing guidelines and they want to be afforded the same protection,” he said.

He said that inspections should only be carried out under strict guidelines.