UPDATE: Ploughing organisers issue statement on event in Carlow amidst Covid-19 crisis

The National Ploughing Association has issued a statement on the Ploughing Championships in Carlow this September as the Covid-19 crisis wreaks havoc with events.

The NPA says they are "closely monitoring Government guidelines on the matter and will act in the best interest of the country if and when the times comes that a decision has to be made".

They added: "The NPA do not foresee that decision will have to be made until much closer to the [Ploughing] Championships."

The dates have been confirmed for the 2020 National Ploughing Championships at Ballintrane.

The huge three-day event will take place on September 15, 16 and 17 of this year.

The 2019 Ploughing in Carlow had the "highest ever attendance" in the history of the event