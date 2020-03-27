Roscrea garda station welcomes new recruits to demonstrate social distancing

An Garda Síochána is welcoming a number of new members including probationers to Roscrea to assist already serving members in Roscrea Garda Station.

Members of the public can expect a welcome presence of members to assist with the current Covid - 19 virus.

Inspector Ailish Myles wishes to advise the people of Roscrea and Moneygall, that “we are here to serve and protect the community, and are working closely with the local people identifying people in need.

“Please pick up the phone at any time day or night, if you need a hand with your shopping or medications from the chemist,” said Inspector Myles.

The number for Roscrea Garda Station, Main Street, Roscrea, is (0505) 24230.