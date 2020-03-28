Tipperary Co. Council increases street cleaning budget in Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District 

The budget for street cleaning in the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District has increased by €20,000 this year, the latest monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District was informed.

District Engineer Willie Corbett told councillors Carrick-on-Suir MD was the only district in the county to secure an increase in its street cleaning budget. He said the council was trying to manage its budget as tightly as it could.

The street cleaning budget for the district is €200,000 overall for the year and covers cleaning of the streets of Carrick-on-Suir, Killenaule, Fethard and the district's villages.

In January last year, the Co. Council came under fire when it suspended street cleaning on Saturdays and bank holiday Mondays in Carrick-on-Suir town as a cost saving measure due to budget constraints.

The Saturday and bank holiday Monday street cleaning in the town was restored last April following an outcry from the town's two councillors Kieran Bourke (FF) and David Dunne (SF).