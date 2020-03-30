Roscrea Community Hub is supporting you in difficult times

Many are fighting battles unseen by the wider community, Covid-19 has awoken a greater community spirit, it has seen tens of thousands volunteer within their communities, we see vital services continue to work.

It is this community spirit the Hub wishes to see continue into supports for those fighting the unseen battles of mental health issues, sadly we continue to see loss of life, families devastated by suicide, The Listening Café is still available by phone at 0879841033.

The various helplines are still working, but it is the human connection that is very much still needed, even while we are in ‘lockdown’, we can still text or phone, friends and neighbours, we can make positive and supportive comments and stories on social media, we can still make a difference in the lives of the vulnerable, there is much to be positive about.

To the frontline services we express our gratitude, to the thousands of volunteers we say thank you, to those suffering in silence we say “people care, there is help, your story matters.”

To everyone stay safe, stay connected, stay home! Samaritans helpline (24 hours): 116 123.

Aware, providing support to all those affected by depression: 1890 303 302. supportmail@aware.ie.

SpunOut text line - anonymous support at 086 1800 280.