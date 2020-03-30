Cashel rugby club to run volunteer delivery service

From Wednesday, March 25, Cashel Rugby Club is running a volunteer community delivery service in and around Cashel, Rosegreen, New Inn, Golden and Boherlahan/Dualla.

The idea is simple. If you are self-isolating or cocooning at home and you need supplies from a pharmacy, supermarket or butcher, you check out the leaflet above. Leaflets are also being distributed this week by An Post.

You simply phone the participating retailer you wish to order supplies from before 5pm any day they are operating. You pay them for whatever you are ordering and they contact us. Having given the retailer your details including your phone number and EirCode, we will deliver your supplies on a 'next day' delivery basis - completely free of charge. You remain safe at home and we keep our social distance and maintain all recommended hygiene standards.

Check it out below and pass the leaflet on to someone whom you think may benefit from the service - especially those older or more vulnerable who have been urged to maintain strict isolation from potential sources of infection.

More updates to follow.