Tipperary gardaí are checking businesses and people's movements

The gardaí in Tipperary are carrying out hi-viz monitoring to ensure people are following the latest regulations to tackle Covid-19.

With the country in a lockdown since last Friday, Chief Supt Derek Smart said the force was out to educate people about the rules and the dangers of not following them.

"We are stopping and checking," he said. "It is for your own good."

Chief Supt Smart said that the hi-viz patrols were to give give assurance and to make sure people were adhering to the regulations.

He said that he was also conscious of the safety of his own officers, pointing out that they have families of their own.

He said that anyone with any concerns should call their local Garda station as the doors were still open.

Chief Supt Smart's comments came following reports that gardai in Nenagh had visited shops that have remained open, reminding them that they could sell essential items only.

There were also reports of garda checking people out walking to make sure they were keeping to the 2km rule.