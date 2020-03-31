Roscrea Trail Blazers guidance on walking during Covid 19 

Our Thursday night walks have been postponed until further notice.



In line with government guidelines we would still encourage our members and others to keep up their walking and maintain their fitness to help their mental health.



This can be done in a safe and responsible manner by walking as an individual or with one other household member, within a 2km area of their residence and keeping clear of large groups.

We sincerely hope that everyone will get through this crisis and be back enjoying the outdoors. Best regards, the Trail Blazers team.