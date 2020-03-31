Cashel Meals and Wheels operating as normal - call us now 

Cashel Meals and Wheels has received several calls recently with concerns pertaining to our meals and wheels service and Second Chance Shop on Friar Street.

We can confirm that Cashel Meals and Wheels will continue to operate and meals will be provided to service users as normal every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The service also delivers to Golden, Dualla, Boherlahan, Rosegreen, Knockavilla and surrounding areas.

The service has capacity to provide meals to additional people and should anyone wish to avail of meals or require additional services please contact Annette on (062) 61395 Mobile: 087-6558575 or email: annettesponsor@cdssl.ie

However, for the safety of staff and customers of our Second Chance Shop we have decided to close the shop for the time being. During the close, we would ask that people do not drop donations of clothing and other items outside the shop or to our office on John Street.

We are also involved in supplying monitor alarms to the elderly.