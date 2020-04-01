Deaths in Tipperary April 1st



The late John (Johnny) Arrigan

Honeyview Estate Clonmel

Peacefully in the care of the doctors and staff at South Tipperary General Hospital. John (Johnny) sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, devoted father of Paul and Brendan, sisters Mary, Catherine, Alice and Marguerite, brother Tony, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Thursday morning in St.Oliver's Church, at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St.Patrick's Cemetery



The late June Cunnane (nee Fogarty) Clonmel.Tipperary Cork



une Cunnane (née Fogarty) Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and late of Cork, 29th March 2020 (suddenly after her recently deceased husband Jim) in South Tipperary General Hospital. (Predeceased by her sister Joey Wren). Very deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, daughters Jennifer and Una, grandchildren, sisters Angela (Moore) and Nollaig (O’Mahony), brother Tony, sons-in-law, relatives and friends.

May June Rest in Peace

Private Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church which can be viewed on churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Memorial service will take place at a later date to celebrate June and Jim’s life.



The late Andrew Dowling, Mary Street Templemore,Tipperary



The sudden death has taken place of Andrew Dowling, Welham Green, London and late of Mary Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his brother Paddy, sister Mary (Gilson), brother-in-law Paul, Paddy’s partner Maria, his nephews Eoin, Tomás and Rory, relatives and friends in London and Ireland.

In line with current Government recommendations a private Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday the 2nd of April at 12pm and can be viewed live on www.ejgrey.com. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Coming home



The late Bridie Fitzpatrick(nee Gibson) Ballybeg Littleton Thurles

After a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her sons Patrick and Daniel, sister Geraldine.

Deeply regretted by her husband Dan, daughters Jackie, Stephanie, Mary-Jo and Geraldine, sons Maurice, Richard, Brian, William and Martin, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters Mary-Jo and Kathleen, brothers Johnny, Anthony and Martin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Due to Government regulations a private family funeral Mass will take place on Thursday 2nd April at 11.30am. Mass can be viewed on line at "churchservices.tv/littleton". A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

House Private Please.



The late Vera Larke (nee Hayes) Kyleshinane,Cloughjordan,Tipperary

Vera, peacefully after a long illness

Predeceased by her brothers Alfie & George

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Desmond, daughters Millie (Shiels) and Sylvia (Conway), sons-in-law Robbie & Tommy, grandchildren Rebecca, David, Shane, Mollie, George, Ben & Lily-May, brothers John (America) & Benny (Cork), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

Private family funeral will take place in keeping with Government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings.

