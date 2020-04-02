Deaths in Tipperary Tuesday April 2nd



The late Harry Ryan Benson

Main Street,Newport Tipperary



Ryan Benson, of Main St, Newport, Co. Tipperary on April 1st, 2020. Harry, beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Harry, Michelle, Gertrude, Kieran & Elaine and dear brother of Annie May.Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, children, sister, sons-in-law Niall, John & Pat, daughters-in-law Tina & Anne, adored grandchildren Jessica, Stephenie, Ben, Jennifer, Eoin, Leah, Eva, Luke, Stephen, Lydia, Colin & Vicky, nephews, nieces, sister-in- law, relatives, neighbours and his many many dear friends.

Rest In Peace, Harry.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

A private cremation and service will take place. Due to the H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings. A celebration Mass for Harry will take place at a later date. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for Harry’s family below in the section "Condolences".

The late Christine Bowes (nee Reid)

The death has occurred of Christine Bowes (nee Reid), Clarke Villas, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Christine passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Tuesday evening. Loving wife of the late Joe Bowes and devoted mother to Sharon, Paula, Monica and Hugh. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, grandchildren Stephen, Amy, Kevin, Christopher, Rachael, Barry and Jade, great-grandchildren Kaylem, Zoe and Eva, daughter-in-law Evelyn, sons-in-law Liam, Martin and Michael, sisters-in-law Nancy and Carole, cousin Des (Griffin), niece Helen, nephew Philip, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held on Friday morning in St Oliver’s Church. Private cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Christine’s family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer condolences. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.



The late Joh Collins,Thurlesbeg,Boherlahan,Cashel

John, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private cremation will take place,



The late John McKenna,Ballygraigue Nenagh

Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family Martha and Sean. Adored grandchildren Colin, Jack, Conor, Jason, Caitlyn, Eoin, Leo, Pierce, Ryan, Ceri, Aaron and Kedra, brother Tom, sisters Mona, Teasie and Bernie, daughter-in-law Sandra and by David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

In Line with Government /HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all John’s relatives and friends, a small private funeral will be held. Family will have a Memorial service in due course, feel free to leave a message of CONDOLENCE below. Livestream of his funeral mass can be viewed this Friday at 10 o'c by logging onto nenaghparish.ie.

The late John O Dwyer

Bohercrowe and late of Kilshane Tipperary Town

O'Dwyer, Bohercrowe and late of Kilshane, Tipperary Town, April 1st, 2020, John. Sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, sister Mary Ryan, brother-in-law Sean, nephews Ger and Anthony, nieces Majella and Breda, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, excellent neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Goverment restrictions, on Covid 19, Funeral will take place privately on Thursday, 2nd April. A Memorial Mass for John will take place at a later date.



The late Andy Shelly

Lisnamrock,Coalbrook Ballingarry



The death has taken place of Andy Shelly, London and formerly of Lisnamrock, Coalbrook, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving family and his many friends.

May Andy Rest In Peace

Andys funeral will take place at a later date in London.