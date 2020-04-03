Deaths in Tipperary Friday April 3rd

Deaths in Tipperary Friday 3rd April

The late Jerry (Jermiah) Farrell

Irishtown,Clonmel

Jerry (Jeremiah) Farrell, Irishtown, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 1st April 2020, peacefully in the loving care of St Anthony’s, Glenconnor. (Predeceased by his wife Jessie). Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Lena, Dympna and Janet, sons Mark and Jeremy, grandson Andrew, Noel Poyntz USA, sons-in-law Diarmuid and Donal, daughter-in-law Lani, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Jerry Rest in Peace

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement with family, we suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your understanding.

Private funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Friday at 12 o’clock which can be viewed on https://stmarysparishclonmel.ie/online-services, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Memorial Mass for Jerry will take place at a later date.

The late Kitty Hogabn(nee Maher)

7 Dunbayne,Carrick on Suir

Kitty Hogan (nee Maher) late of 7 Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Tullahought, Co. Kilkenny. Died 1st April 2020. Wife of the late Councillor Jimmy Hogan. Sadly missed by her loving children Tommy, Decky, Kay and Helen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid 19. Please use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies.



The late William (Billy)Poyntz

Queen Street Clonmel



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Billy, father of the late Joseph and infant daughters Margaret and Joanne. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget (Buddy), son Thomas, daughters Majella and Patrica, grandchildren, Fiona, Jason, David, Aine, Jessica, Lucy and Gavin, great-grandchildren Hannah and Josh, sister Peggy (O'Loughlin), brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place on Friday morning at 10 o'clock in St.Mary's Church, Irishtown followed by burial in St.Patrick's Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolonce page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service; www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie.

The family intend to hold a memorial service to celebrate Billy's life at a later time. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this time.