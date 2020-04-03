Circuit court judge adjourns case of man charged with assaulting garda in Cashel

A Cashel based man accused of assaulting and harming a garda has been sent forward for trial to Clonmel Circuit Court.

Arthur Mierzejeweska of Dominick Street, Cashel was returned for trial following the service of the book of evidence in the case against him at a recent Cashel District Court.

He is charged with assaulting and harming Garda Jamie Ryan at Deerpark, Cashel on August 31, 2019.

Judge Terence Finn returned Mr Mierzejeweska to Clonmel Circuit Court's sitting on Wednesday, March 18 where Judge Patrick Meghan adjourned the case to the circuit court sitting of July 7.