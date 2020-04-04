

Deaths in Tipperary Saturday 4th April



The late Kevin Foyle, Woodlands Navan,Meath?Thurles

The death has occurred of Kevin Foyle (Caoimhin O Foighil), Woolands, Navan and formerly Slieve Na Mban Road, Thurles. Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife June (nee McCabe) of Wolfe Tone Place, Thurles. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Leona and Louise, son Leo and their spouses, brothers Joseph, Colm and Louis, grandchildren in Ireland, Turkey and Australia, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Kevin Rest In Peace

In line with Government / Hse advice a private funeral mass for immediate family will take place in St. Mary's Church, Navan at 10.30 o clock on Tuesday morning. Followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. His family would ask that anyone who knew Kevin would take some time to light a candle or take a quiet moment to think of him. Feel free to leave your messages of support in the online condolence book below.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh anam ; Pumzika kwa amani Babu

Funeral mass can be viewed on Tuesday at 10.30 o clock on St Mary's Parish website at www.navanparish.ie/webcam



Richard (Dick) Walsh, late of 9 Lisadelle, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Died 3rd April 2020.

Rest in Peace

A Private family funeral will take place in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid 19, please use online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies.



Thomasina Worthington (nee Cole), S.R.N, Barnane, Templemore.

In keeping with current Government recommendations a private funeral service for Thomasina will be held on Sunday, the 5th of April, at 12 noon and can be viewed live at www.ejgrey.com. Interment in Kilfithmone Churchyard afterwards.