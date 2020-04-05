Deaths in Tipperary Sunday April 5th

The late Mary Carroll (nee Delaney)

Roscrea Tipperary

Carroll (nee Delaney) Railway View, Roscrea and formerly Mount Heaton, Roscrea. Mary, peacefully, April 4, 2020, in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John, brother Ned and sister Joan. Sadly missed and lovingly rembered by her daughters Geraldine, Denise and Angela, sons-in-law Des and Pat, grandchilden Kayden, Aaron and Patrick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to HES and Covid-19 guidelines, Mary's funeral will be confined to family only. The family are very grateful for your co-operation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathies at a later date. House private, please.



The late William Gilton

Ashlawn Nursing home and late of Lisgorriff Dolla Nenagh

In his 97th year. In the loving care of the dedicated staff at AshlawnNursing Home and UCH Limerick. Predeceased by his brothers Tom, Jim, Paddy and Jack, his sisters, Mary Ryan, Bridie Curtin, Kitty Shanahan, Nancy Cooney, his brothers in law and sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by his sister Nora White (Middlesboro), his nieces and nephews, his extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

May Billy Rest In Peace

Billy's funeral will take place privately. Mass in celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be placed in the condolence section below. The extended Gilton family greatly appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.



The late Michael (Big Mike) Lee

Beakstown Holycross

Mike is deeply regretted by his brothers John and Pat, sister Mary Treacy, sisters in laws Mary and Shelia, nephews Paudie, Michael, Brian and Sean, nieces Marie, Caroline and Trisha, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with current government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will take place privately. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. If you wish to leave a message of condolence please do so on the link below.



The late Bridget (Buddy) Poyntz(nee Purcell)

Queen Street,Clonmel



The death has occurred of Bridget (Buddy) Poyntz.funeral arrnagements will be available later.

The late John G Vaughan

Dubdrum Dublin/Tipperarytown

VAUGHAN, John G (Dundrum and formerly of Tipperary Town, Security Professional and Lecturer) 3rd April 2020 (peacefully) after an illness borne with great dignity in the exceptional care of the staff in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross with his daughter by his side. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen (Catch). Will be very sadly missed by his children Gerard, Anne, Aidan and Maura, sons-in-law Noel and Jeremy, daughters-in-law Marie and Barbara, his twelve cherished grandchildren Kate, Kevin and John, Conor, Lorcan and Ciara, Julie and Rachel, Ian, Mark, Frances and Declan, brothers Pat and Tommy, sisters Breda and Mary and their spouses, sister-in-law Dolores, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his brothers Donal and Michael. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

Exceptional father and grandfather, and enthusiastic golfer.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

A private Funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating John’s life with family and friends at a later date.