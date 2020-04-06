Tipp council appeals to people to keep the county clean during Covid-19

Tipperary County Council has appealed to members of the general public to ensure that the county remains clean during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from the council was issued following a discussion at a meeting this week in which Cllr John Carroll highlighted incidents of fly tipping in various locations. Cllr Sean Ryan had raised similar concerns at a meeting of the Thurles Municipal District meeting.

And, CEO, Mr Joe MacGrath, condemned the actions of a small minority in the strongest possible terms, stating that dumpers would be pursued and the full force of the law brought to bear on them.

"Keeping our county tidy and free of litter in the interests of our public health and safety has never been as important as in the current climate.

"The COVID 19 guidelines requested everybody to confine their exercise routine within a 2 km distance of their home, so the daily walk or run is the highlight of many people’s day. To make it an enjoyable event, it is important that our streets or favourite walking routes are not strewn with litter.

"Unfortunately, there is a small minority who still throw rubbish around and are now discarding plastic gloves or empty plastic sanitizer bottles. To help us in our endeavour to keep our areas litter free, we ask you to dispose of any such items in your rubbish bin at home or at the nearest street bin.

"In particular, we wish to remind dog owners to use the bags available from the mutt dispensers units when taking their dogs out walking to prevent dog fouling.Dumping of waste is a blight on our environment and in recent days, we have encountered illegal dumping in the countryside. This poses a threat to our water quality and public health. We know that some households are doing some spring cleaning and we wish to remind you that our civic amenity sites across the county are open and will accept a wide range of items, some items are free of charge.

"Members of the public are asked to be vigilant of any illegal dumping activity in their area and to notify Tipperary County Council of such activity by contacting our customer services team at 0761 06 5000 or by email to customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie

"Our enforcement officers are investigating such incidents and there are in excess of 20 covert CCTV cameras operational across the county as well a mobile CCTV unit. Please take these small actions to keep your county litter free and stay safe," the statement said.