Don't ignore everyday health issues during pandemic says Lowry

"Please don’t leave it too late or be afraid to go to hospital to get emergency care" - Deputy Michael Lowry

Deputy Michael Lowry is advising people not to ignore everyday health concerns due to fear of going to a hospital.

The Tipperary Independent TD says: "The Irish Hospitals Consultant Association has stated that many people are leaving it too late to go to Emergency Departments when they are experiencing symptoms of potentially serious illnesses as they are afraid of contracting Covid-19 in hospitals."

Deputy Lowry added that figures for A&E attendances across the country are down considerably and that fear of picking up the Covid-19 virus is a significant factor in this. However, the Deputy warns, failure to seek medical help could result in life threatening health problems being missed.

"The prevalence of Covid-19 does not mean that other medical emergencies are not continuing to occur at the same rate as they always have. There have been reports of people with symptoms of heart attacks, strokes, appendicitis, injuries due to falls and other complaints waiting too long to seek medical help. Most are afraid of going near a hospital setting at this time, while others do not want to over-burden the already busy hospital staff," says Deputy Lowry.

He advises that people contact their doctor if they are concerned about any aspect of their health or call an ambulance in the case of any emergency situation as they normally would. "Please don’t leave it too late or be afraid to go to hospital to get emergency care," he concluded.