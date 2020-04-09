Tipperary health care staff doing remarkable work in the most difficult times

I spoke with a woman (with distance) in town yesterday and she told me her dog misses Mass.

The little fella’s routine is in turmoil, since the threat from the corona virus struck Clonmel. Roxy is whining every morning, round about Mass times, and pulls the arm off his owner when they pass the local church gate.

Roxy is not the only one discommoded by the threat from the Corona virus. I myself will be taking the HSE advice to ‘self-isolate’ or ‘cocoon’ in the coming days. I am an asthmatic and covid-19 could prove difficult for me and anyone else with lung disease.

The town of Clonmel has been slowly shutting down and apart from a few essential services like bakeries and grocers, the town is almost closed.

We are a town who always prided itself on being the ‘largest inland town in Ireland’, until Athlone stole our thunder during the Celtic Tiger Years. The ‘second largest inland town’ doesn’t hold the same cachet.

Still, we are proud of our town and during this time of need we are seeing the best in people.

Various support networks have popped up including a Facebook page offering support from its members to: shop, run errands, collect prescriptions, deliver groceries and generally ‘keep an eye’ on the vulnerable.

Restrictions are in place in, shops, post offices and supermarkets. We are all becoming familiar with the signs and sticky tape on floors. Businesses in the town have elaborate rules which involve, ringing bells, stepping inside one at a time and under no circumstances ‘touch the counter’.

The skills of a ballerina are needed in some establishments. We know it is all for the common good.

It is a tough time for the elderly of the town. My 85-year-old mother has not ventured outside for the last 14 days. My father is in Saint Anthony’s nursing home because he is in the advanced stages of dementia. It is difficult for all the family, my mother especially, because the care home is in lock down.

Sterling Job

This is the correct course of action in the circumstances and we fully understand the reasons behind the decision. The staff in Saint Anthony’s are doing a sterling job under difficult conditions. We cannot visit Dad, but we can look in at him through a window, it’s not the same. Conscious that we all are of the limited time we have left with him, corona virus apart.

Life does go on in the town and most people are out walking every day. The sound of lawn mowers is starting to emerge in the estates dotted around the town. I try to get out most days for a walk and everyone else seems to be on the same wavelength. Conversations are had at safe distances and people joke about, toilet roll fights in shops and the fact that they are not edible. Most people are in good spirits and despite the tag ‘the rebel Irish’ we are sticking to the rules.

Since I began writing this article a lot has changed in terms of restrictions and rules, around movement. What I have noticed is that good natured ‘elbow tapping’ and jokes about €20 notes, not being accepted as currency anymore; have evolved into people simply nodding and keeping a wide berth from each other. This is understandable given our current circumstances.

This is my humble observation of life in Clonmel over the last few weeks. Citizens are all helping each other, and the community spirit is strong.

Hopefully that will hold fast even if we go to the next phase of a complete and total shut down. I’ve no doubt that a town that held out against Oliver Cromwell’s army will hold out against the corona virus.

Stay safe everyone.

Living with Covid-19