Tipperary rallies to raise funds for toddler Rory Hogan's life-changing operation

A massive fundraising drive is currently underway across Tipperary to raise €60,000 for two-year-old Rory Hogan to receive a life-changing operation in the USA.

Little Rory from Gortnahoe was born with cerebral palsy which affects his legs and stops him standing, walking and carrying out simple everyday tasks due to the spasticity in his muscles.

When Rory was nearly eight months old, his mum Eileen noticed her son struggled to sit upright and had problems with his balance.

Medical tests soon revealed a diagnosis of cerebral palsy. From there Eileen and her husband Joe jumped into action researching as many treatment options as they could.

The Hogans: Eileen, Joe and little Rory

They immediately signed Rory up for physiotherapy and swimming lessons in a hydrotherapy pool in Limerick as well as hippotherapy sessions in Cork. In addition to Rory’s physical therapies, he must also wear splints for up to 20 hours per day to help manage his pain.

In April this year, the Hogan family received the call they were dreaming of to say their youngest son had been accepted by world renowned surgeon Dr. T. S. Park in St Louis Children's Hospital, Missouri to undergo a life changing Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy operation which would enable Rory to walk unaided and be pain free for the rest of his life. This surgery is currently not available in Ireland, nor is it funded by the HSE.

“We have been told by Dr. Park that Rory is an ideal candidate for this surgery and he is confident Rory will be able to walk independently following the operation,” said Eileen.

While the family have set a €60,000 fundraising target, the overall cost of the surgery will run to upwards of €90,000.

His mum, who is an A&E nurse in South Tipperary General Hospital, says the family have been overwhelmed by the response of the public to date who have helped raise over €40,000 since the campaign began six days ago.

“Rory is our little fighter and every single one of you is helping him to be one step closer to being pain free and taking his first steps,” she said, adding that the ‘tractor mad’ toddler loves being out on the farm with his grandad Willie Joe.

“His brothers Oisin and James are also a great help at home and are brilliant to play with him.”

“When Rory is older we will tell him of the kindness of each and everyone of you. You have all gone above and beyond and we are touched by your generosity,” she added.

To donate visit Rory Hogan's Fight To Walk GoFundMe page.