Four people arrested following alleged violent disorder incident in Tipperary

Four people have been arrested by gardaí as part of an ongoing investigation into an incident of alleged violent disorder and affray in Clonmel on Thursday, April 9.

Shortly after 1am on April 9, gardaí from Clonmel were alerted to reports of a violent disturbance involving a group of people at Cooleens Close in Clonmel.

Gardaí dispersed the group and arrested one man under the public order act at the scene. Another man required hospital for treatment following the incident. It is understood those involved are known to one another.

The man arrested at the scene was later charged and released. The injured man has since been discharged from hospital.

In a follow up operation this morning on Friday, April 10, members of the Armed Support Unit along with detectives and members of the drugs unit based in Clonmel, carried out an arrest operation.

During the operation three houses in the Clonmel area were searched and three men (aged 30's, 40's and 60's) and a woman (40's) were arrested.

All four are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda Stations in south Co Tipperary.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to anyone who in the Cooleens Close area of Clonmel in the early hours of Thursday morning to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.