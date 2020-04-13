Deaths in Tipperary April 13th

Baby Angelina Delaney

Kylecourt,Blind Street Tipperary town



Delaney, Kylecourt, Blind Street, Tipperary Town, April 11th 2020, Baby Angelina, sister of the late Rosalitta. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Martin and Angela, loving sister Priscilla, grandparents John, Bernadette and Mary, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Funeral Private

Mass of the Angels will be held for Baby Angelina in St Michael's Church, Tipperary on Tuesday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass due to the current restrictions, please leave a message on the condolence book below. To view the Funeral Mass click onto St Michael's Church, Tipperary Live.

Annie Byrne (nee Barrett)

Late of Ballygrauige Nenagh & Rathdrum Co. Wicklow. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Chris, daughter Mary and son Christy. Deeply regretted by her loving family Pat, Breda, Annette, Rose, Jean, Sean, Carmel and Susan, grandchildren & great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.

May Annie Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Annie's life will be held at a later date.

If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below. Her funeral Mass can be viewed this Tuesday at 10am via livestream at nenaghparish.ie.

Edmond (Ned) Joseph Cahill

Templeogue,Dublin./Thurles

Peacefully on 11th April 2020 in Beneavin House Nursing Home, Glasnevin.

Sadly missed by his brothers, Thomas and Michael, sisters-in-law, Eilis and Connie, nephews and nieces, good friends, Margaret, John and Eileen, neighbours and former colleagues from Guinness Pharmacy.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a private, family only burial service will take place in Drum, Co. Tipperary. A full Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.



Josephine (Josie) Hogan

Caseys Cross Nenagh

Peacefully) Predeceased by her beloved parents Patrick and Bridget, brother's John, Mickie and Benny. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Mary, Eileen, Kathleen & Bridie, her brother Pat. Brothers in law, nephews, nieces, The staff and residents of Clonskea nursing home, neighbours and friends. May Jo Rest In Peace. In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Jo's life will be held at a later date.

If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below. Jo's family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Clonskea Nursing home 'Whitebeam Unit' for the wonderful care and attention shown to Jo.







Conor O Dwyer

Glendara,kill Kildare/thurles

Beloved husband of Angela (née McCrann) and father of Catherine, Matt, Sarah, Eileen and Tom. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Margaret, brothers Matt and Sean, his children's partner Vincent, Teresa, Owen, Keith and Maria, grandchildren Rachel, Karen, Martha, Winter, Conor and Evan, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

A private family funeral will take place, due to the government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for Conor's family below in the section "Condolences".



Patrick(Paddy) Reardon

Fr.Sheehy Terrace,Clogheen

Reardon (Fr Sheey Terrace, Clogheen, Co.Tipperary) April 12th 2020. Paddy, deeply regretted by his cousin Tommy and family, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place



Phyl Shine(nee O Brien)

Barrack Street Cahir



Phyl Shine (nee O'Brien), Barrack Street, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, with her family by her side, in the much appreciated and loving care of the matron, nurses and staff of Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. Deeply regretted by her loving family, children Eamon, Joe, Catherine and T.J., grandchildren Tara (deceased), Rebecca, Dearbhaile, Jennifer, Michael, Nathan, Evan, great-grandchildren Eoin, Taylor-Rose, Lucy-Mae, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Maria and Joan.

Due to Government health guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private, family only, funeral will take place in St Mary`s Church, Cahir, on Monday 13th April at 12 noon. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The family are very grateful for your cooperation, understanding and support at this sad time. They will offer an opportunity to extend sympathies at a Memorial Mass at a later date.

If you would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions you cannot, expressions of sympathy can be placed in the condolence section below marked 'condolences' or sent by the traditional manner.